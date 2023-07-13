Google is excellently trolling Flat Earthers

Oh Google, you naughty old devil. Someone in Silicone Valley is rolling around in laughter after pulling off this hilarious prank at the expense of the Flat Earth community.

Flat Earthers believe that the world is flat, and that any evidence to the contrary is faked.

Their belief that the world is flat has been described as the ultimate conspiracy theory, as they also think that several governments and NASA are working together to keep the general public in the dark.

Now, one member of Google's workforce has decided to take matters into their own hands with this subtle but oh-so-effective troll.

Log onto Google, and access Google Translate. When you're in there, type in 'I'm a flat-earther' in English, then look at the French translation.

If you're not a fluent French speaker, then the translation might need explaining. Try flipping that box around again and see what you get.

In other flat earthers news, they announced that they think that Australia - yes, that massive, dusty continent that's given us Kylie Minogue, and has a population of 24 million - doesn't exist.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, one of the leaders of the movement Shelley Floryd wrote:

Australia does not exist. All things you call 'proof' are actually well-fabricated lies and documents made by the leading governments of the world.

Your Australian friends? They're all actors and computer-generated personas, part of the plot to trick the world.

If you think you've ever been to Australia, you're terribly wrong.

The pilots are all in on this and have in all actuality only flown you to islands close nearby - or in some cases, parts of South America, where they have cleared space and hired actors to act our as real Australians.

As if that wasn't enough, they also said that they think that gravity doesn't exist and that the only real force is electromagnetism.

Right... Now we see why Google set up the troll.

