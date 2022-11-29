For the first time in 38 years, the volcano Mauna Loa on Hawaii's Big Island is erupting and incredible photos and videos are circulating around social media depicting the event.



Mauna Loa is the world's largest active volcano and one of the five volcanos that formed Hawaii.

The eruption first began on Sunday after several earthquakes shook Big Island. By Monday night, lava was clearly erupting near the volcano's summit.

Having last erupted in 1984, the volcano's activity this week marks the end of a historic quiet period.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On Twitter, people shared videos of ash, smoke, and red-hot lava spewing from the volcano.

Several photos showed how the volcano's eruption changed the color of the sky over Hawaii from blue to red. Even in the dead of night, the firey glow from Mauna Loa could be seen.



@racerxHI

@ElizabethCano__













@TheTomGeorge

Just 21 miles away from Mauna Loa, another volcano, Kilauea, also erupted sparking a rare dual eruption. The last time the two erupted together was when Mauna Loa erupted in 1984.

@Volcanoes_NPS





While depictions looked scary, the US Geological Survey said the eruption was no property at risk nor any active lava was threatening any downslope communities.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.