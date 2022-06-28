Hideo Kojima has been rather busy lately, having just announced a new partnership with Microsoft and Xbox, as well as the recent success of Death Stranding starring The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus.

Fans of the legendary game designer are eager to see what he will be cooking up next.

One project that he potentially floated, and later confirmed in a tweet, was the concept of “a detective squad facing off against legendary heroes behind the scene.”

If that might sound familiar, it does share an uncanny similarity to the overarching story of Amazon Prime’s hit superhero show The Boys.

After watching just a few episodes himself, Kojima decided to shelve this project, to the great loss of fans everywhere.

“I watched a few episodes that were delivered at the time when I was about to start a project that I had been warming up for a long time,” Kojima said through a tweet.

“[I] put it on hold because the concept was similar (different settings and tricks)”.

What’s more, he originally had Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen in mind for the starring role, who previously collaborated with Kojima on Death Stranding.

While the project didn’t see the light of day, The Boys showrunner, Eric Kripke, seemed eager to work with the Metal Gear Solid creator.

“Please come make a The Boys game. We can team up and conquer! Huge fan, btw,” Kripke said.

Homelander actor, Anthony Starr, also voiced his approval with the unofficial collaboration.





While Kojima hasn’t directly confirmed he wants to work with Kripke, he has retweeted their praises and expressed his enjoyment of the show.

It’s hard to say what a videogame set in the world of The Boys would look like with Hideo Kojima at the helm, (especially with some of its grizzlier scenes), but for a game director with a penchant for genetically modified supersoldiers, it would seem like a natural fit.

