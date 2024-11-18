Humans can connect with dogs' brains just by looking at them, according to new research.

It's the first time 'neural coupling', when brain activities align during an interaction (think of how you or others respond when a conversation is had or a story is told), between different species has been seen, reports The Conversation.

Neural coupling has often been seen among same species, such as bats, mice, primates and indeed humans, and it's important for responding in social interactions.

And when a dog gives you a look or vice versa, new Chinese research suggests a similar response can be gained among the two different species.

A new study suggests a human simply looking at a dog can synchronise each being's brains with one another / Tetiana Soares, iStock

In the study, researches looked at neural coupling using brain-activity recording equipment called non-invasive electroencephalography (EEG).

It uses headgear containing electrodes that detect neural signals and this was used on both humans and dogs; in this study the dogs were beagles.

Researchers looked at these signals when dogs and people were separated from each other and when they were together without looking at each other. Then they were allowed to interact.

The study found when dogs and humans looked at each other and the dog was stroked, their brain signals synchronised.

And over five days of the study, dogs and humans who became more familiar with each other had more synchronised neural signals.

So this study suggests the more quality time you spend with your dog, the more in sync you will be with your furry friend.

It comes after TikTok went wild for a golden retriever named Sirius, who can do some seriously impressive impressions of other animals.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.