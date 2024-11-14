'Nepo-pets' are earning more than the average Brit – from a single Instagram post

A humbling new study has revealed that celebrity pets, or nepo-pets, rake in thousands of pounds per Instagram post. Some of which are receiving three times more than the average Brit's monthly salary.

From Kylie Jenner to Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion, the star-studded pets all have their own dedicated Instagram pages boasting hundreds of thousands of followers.

Experts at Slingo have done a deep dive into the account followings and potential earnings off sponsored posts – and some may surprise you.

Coming in hot is Megan Thee Stallion's French bulldog Foe, giving fans a glimpse into the luxurious life of the pampered pup. With over half a million followers, Foe's playful personality and photogenic features make him a perfect candidate for lucrative pet sponsorships, cementing him as one of the highest-earning celebrity pets on social media. He is predicted to make around £5,436 per post.

In second place is Nina Dobrev's dog Maverick, with over 401K followers. Fans seemingly adore his cheeky and adventurous posts, often featuring the duo on outdoor escapades. Maverick’s online popularity proves that the lovable dog is more than just a cute face.

In third place are Kylie Jenner's Italian greyhounds, Norman and Bambi. And while the account hasn't been active in recent times, the research estimates her pets to rack up £3,200 per post.

Here's the full rundown of the top 10 richest celebrity pets – that may inspire you towards a lucrative side hustle:

Rank Celeb Name Celeb Pet Type Celeb Pet Name Instagram Handle Instagram Followers Est. Earnings Per Post 1 Megan Thee Stallion Dog Foe @frenchie4oe 532,000 £5,436 2 Nina Dobrev Dog Maverick @mrs.maverick 401,800 £3,908 3 Kylie Jenner Dog Norman and Bambi @normieandbambijenner 322,200 £3,238 4 George H.W Bush Dog Sully @sullyhwbush 239,000 £2,253 5 Billie Lourd Dog Gary @garyfisher 153,800 £1,489 6 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Dog Diana @diariesofdiana 144,700 £1,426 7 Paris Hilton Multiple Pets Multiple Pets @hiltonpets 108,600 £1,032 8 Miley Cyrus Cat Shanti @shantiombb 71,500 £843 9 Justin Theroux Dog Kuma @kumatheroux 75,400 £783 10 Lily Collins Dog Redford @redforddog 75,500 £765





