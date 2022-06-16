It’s the end of an era, as Microsoft announced the news that Internet Explorer is shutting down after nearly 27 years.
Plenty of people who were using it back in the day have been remembering the browser – and getting all nostalgic about the earliest days of the internet.
Microsoft confirmed Internet Explorer would longer be supported on their platform. Instead they would be focusing on Microsoft Edge which it described as "a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer... able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications".
As ever, social media users have been enjoying themselves by posting memes and reactions.
\u201cnot internet explorer joining the 27 club\u201d— mount bellyache (@mount bellyache) 1655291106
\u201cGoodbye internet explorer. Enjoy my little doodle\u2026\u201d— Malware Unicorn (@Malware Unicorn) 1655315424
\u201cJanis Joplin\nJimi Hendrix\nKurt Cobain\nAmy Winehouse\nInternet Explorer\u201d— mitch (@mitch) 1655315763
\u201cSomeone built a real tombstone of Internet Explorer in Korea. "He was a good tool to download other browsers." https://t.co/42vnkoQshd\u201d— Soonson Kwon (@Soonson Kwon) 1655269626
\u201cMicrosoft is shutting down Internet Explorer after 27 years. I'll always remember how in the 1990s the internet was the rave just like new social media apps and IPhones became the next rave. I'll miss these days.\n\nR.I.P Internet Explorer 1995-2022\ud83d\udda5\ufe0f\u201d— Cartoon Mastermind #NewDeal4Animation \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Cartoon Mastermind #NewDeal4Animation \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1655265704
\u201cFarewell, Internet Explorer.\n\nWe barely knew you...\u201d— Wrestling Should Be Fun (@Wrestling Should Be Fun) 1655323200
\u201cHow Microsoft should've announced the shutdown of Internet Explorer\u201d— Neeche Se Topper (@Neeche Se Topper) 1655311745
\u201cInternet Explorer was my very first internet browser, and I'm forever grateful for how well it has served me and countless other internet users all over the world. \n\nGoodbye, old friend. We will miss you loads... \ud83d\ude22\u201d— JoJo123 \u26a1\ufe0fCEO of Billy Whizz \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@JoJo123 \u26a1\ufe0fCEO of Billy Whizz \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1655310876
\u201cjoe thornton\u2019s nhl career has officially outlasted internet explorer\u201d— Ava (@Ava) 1655324272
\u201cToday marks the official end of Microsoft\u2019s support for Internet Explorer. RIP to the #1 Chrome installer of all time\u201d— Marques Brownlee (@Marques Brownlee) 1655299152
\u201cInternet Explorer is finally shutting down on June 15 after 27 years. \n\nSeems it\u2019s lagging a bit, I clicked \u201cclose\u201d 26 years ago.\u201d— Scott Hanselman \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Scott Hanselman \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1655178491
\u201cMicrosoft is retiring Internet Explorer today after almost 27 years. RIP\u201d— Dexerto (@Dexerto) 1655298944
\u201cGoodbyes are never easy.\n\nAfter 27 years, Microsoft will officially be shutting down Internet Explorer starting Wednesday of this week.\u201d— Morning Brew \u2615\ufe0f (@Morning Brew \u2615\ufe0f) 1655145234
\u201cRest in peace, Internet Explorer. It was fun while it lasted.\u201d— Windows On Windows (@Windows On Windows) 1655296498
\u201cRest in peace Internet Explorer. You can finally take all the time you wish.\u201d— Domenico Barra da Casa Aurea \ud83d\udd25\u2665\ufe0f\ud83d\udd25\ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f\ud83c\udf3b (@Domenico Barra da Casa Aurea \ud83d\udd25\u2665\ufe0f\ud83d\udd25\ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f\ud83c\udf3b) 1655291908
\u201cLiza Minnelli has outlived the Internet Explorer Browser. After 27 years, Microsoft is officially shutting it down.\u201d— LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LizaMinnelliOutlives) 1655256758
\u201cCreated on August 16th 1995 Microsoft is shuting off its navigator Internet Explorer today on June 15th 2022.The end of an era.\u201d— Sylvain Beaulieu (@Sylvain Beaulieu) 1655307426
\u201cThis is the best internet explorer joke I came across. Took a sec for me to get the joke .\n\nInternet Explorer shut down from today after 27 years of exploring.\ud83d\udc80\u201d— \ud835\udc7d\ud835\udc8a\ud835\udc8f\ud835\udc86\ud835\udc86\ud835\udc95 :) (@\ud835\udc7d\ud835\udc8a\ud835\udc8f\ud835\udc86\ud835\udc86\ud835\udc95 :)) 1655278850
\u201cGoodbye, Internet Explorer. You won't be missed.\u201d— CrankySysAd (@CrankySysAd) 1655289314
The internet has, of course, moved on since the dominant days of Internet Explorer.
Today, the Chrome browser is used by roughly 65 per cent of the worldwide browser market, followed by Apple’s Safari with 19 per cent, according to internet analytics company Statcounter.
