Marathon Cryo Archive update has some high requirements you'll need to get working on

Bungie has released the Cryo Archive update for Marathon but it has some high requirements that you need to meet before playing it - and that's after the community meets the objective to unlock it at all.

Marathon is a first-person sci-fi extraction shooter from the developers of Halo and Destiny focusing on PvPvE (player versus player versus environment) gameplay.

The latest update has added endgame map Cryo Archive into the game but there are a series of requirements that must be met before players can dive in.

Players must reach level 25, have unlocked all six factions by completing the liaison contracts and have a loadout value of at least 5,000 credits for each run.

Also, it's understood 500m UESC enemies must be destroyed by the community before anyone can play it. A running counter for it shows the current number stands somewhere just above the 300m mark at the time of writing.

This was reposted in the Marathon Subreddit and gamers have had a lot to say in the comments.

One said: "My 16 blue shields and four purple shields are ready to be sacrificed."

"So you're telling me if I kill one other runner I will double my value? Charter I will make you proud," a second declared.

A third commented: "It's the endgame map so it makes sense. High risk high reward."

"Man, this map is sounding like it's going to be so juicy," a fourth said.

And a fifth added: "That's very obtainable. Just cuts the free kit people basically."

Marathon is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.



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