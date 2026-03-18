A Madonna song from the 1980s is having a chart revival thanks to a trend on TikTok inspired by dance moves from a popular influencer.

The tune 'Into the Groove' has been all over everyone's For You Page, as a result of a TikTok trend inspired by British fitness influencer and online personality, Gymskin.

It all started when a clip from Gymskin's Kick stream began circulating, which shows him out and about when he suddenly hears Madonna's 'Into the Groove' playing, to which he says the iconic line, "Follow that tune," and then goes on to do his classic drop shoulder dance move as the song plays.





How has the trend taken off?

Since then, everybody has been lip-syncing to the "follow that tune" soundbite and copying Gymskin's moves as they also dance to 'Into the Groove.' Here are some of the best ones from the trend.

TV personalities Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks did their own rendition of the viral moment, with Sam writing in the caption, "We promised Pete a pint if he did this," and the video now has 1.5 million views.





@stayingrelevantpodcast We promised Pete a pint if he did this 😂 #stayingrelevant #petewicks #samthompson #followthattune #trend









YouTuber and musician KSI also participated in the trend as part of a post-match celebration after the Daggers v Dorking game.

@ksi WE WON 1-0 #ksi









Cruz Beckham, David and Victoria Beckham's youngest son, also had fun with his band called Cruz Beckham & The Breakers as they emulated Gymskin's shoulder roll dance move.





@cruzbeckham follow our chunes @itsthebreakers





'Into the Groove' reenters UK singles chart

As a result of this trend, it seems more people are listening to 'Into the Groove' as it has re-entered the UK Official Singles Chart and currently sits at No.18 - over four decades after the standalone single was originally released in 1985.

Back then, it debuted at No.4 on the UK Singles Chart, and went to No.1 the following week, where it remained for four weeks.

In response to all the buzz around the song, Gymskin said, "I think that’s great for her, man. I think she is a great artist. She is absolutely iconic, I love her tracks, I love her music," as per the Official Charts.

“So, the fact that me dropping the shoulder, and knowing that one of her tracks is in my favourite playlist, that’s a w[in] getting her track back into the charts."

Who is Gymskin?

Gymskin is a British influencer and Kick streamer who has 1.2 million followers on TikTok and 733,000 on Instagram, where he regularly streams his day-to-day life.

Some of his most viral moments include his dancing to Madonna's 'Into the Groove,' and his coffee reviews, where he shares whether the barista has "burnt the bean".

How old is Gymskin?

Gymskin's age has never been confirmed, and there's a lot of debate about how old he is. Some suggestions say 22 years old, while others vow he's 31.

He's yet to clarify.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Bridgerton Charli xcx cover goes viral as fans recreate Hyacinth dance, and What is Trinket Trading and why is it all over your FYP?

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