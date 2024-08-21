Pentagon whistleblower shares government autopsy of a ‘real-life alien’

A former top US defence official – who is known as the OG of UAP (or UFO, if you prefer) whistleblowers – claims that he has seen evidence of alien lifeforms with his own eyes.

Luis Elizondo has just published an explosive new book, in which he details a sophisticated state-sponsored cover-up of extraterrestrial activity, claiming that agencies have been dealing with “non-human” visitors for decades.

In his new memoir, Elizondo, 52, makes a number of staggering revelations, including the existence of what he calls a “super-secret umbrella group”.

This, he says, is made up of government officials and defence contractors who he claims have been retrieving technological and biological remains of “non-humans” for more than half a century, The Timesreports.

He dedicates much of his book to Roswell, which has remained at the heart of alien coverup conspiracy theories for years.

Many people believe that the crash of a purported US Army Air Forces weather balloon near Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947 was, in fact, a spacecraft.

Elizondo headed up the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) before turning whistleblower (Harper Collins')

Elizondo writes that secret evidence collected at the time suggested that two flying saucers collided that day and, what’s more: “Four deceased non-human bodies” were recovered from the site.

He stresses that the Roswell episode “codified” how the US government would react to future UAP incidents, suggesting that officials “scripted the universal UAP playbook” in the hours and days that followed the incident.

First, they “admit nothing and deny everything,” he claims. Then, they “make counter-accusations, intimidate witnesses into saying nothing, discredit those who don’t play along, then stigmatise the topic and threaten anyone who utters a single word about this topic with the US Espionage Act”.

Elizondo writes of at least three other events where “non-human cadavers” were retrieved from supposed air force crashes, including one in December 1950 in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico and four in 1989 in Kazakhstan in the former Soviet Union, according to The Times.

His book also refers to an autopsy report from another, unspecified, incident, which stated that “the brain [of the non-human subject] had no convolutions (the wrinkled exterior portion of the brain).”

Rather, he writes: “What was described was a smooth surface, similar to lower-functioning animals here on earth. It also described a conjoined gut and liver, and a three-chambered heart, like reptiles.”

This alleged corpse was said to have been examined at Fort Detrick, Maryland, a military base involved in the US biological weapons programme from 1943 to 1969.

In September 2023, alleged alien corpses were presented to the world during a congress hearing in Mexico City (Reuters)

Of course, sceptics will be tempted to view Elizondo as a crank who likes whipping up people’s thirst for ET breakthroughs.

However, he insists in the book: “I was never particularly interested in UFOs or science fiction. My background was in science.” He studied microbiology and immunology at the University of Miami.

After graduating, he served in Kuwait and Afghanistan before running anti-terrorism missions against Islamic State, al-Qaeda and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

He then spent years working as a high-ranking military intelligence officer before he was recruited into the Pentagon’s mysterious Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) in 2009.

The program was created by Harry Reid, the then Democratic Senate majority leader, to study unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs).

Elizondo made headlines in 2017 after he resigned from the AATIP, largely in protest at the lack of resources.

In his parting letter to Jim Mattis, America’s secretary of defence at the time, he urged the department to “take seriously the many accounts by the navy and other services of unusual aerial systems interfering with military weapon platforms and displaying beyond next-generation capabilities.”

Elizondo writes in his book that he believes UAPs present “at best, a very serious national security issue, and at worst, the possibility of an existential threat to humanity”.

His team investigated sightings, near-collisions and other encounters between UAPs and US navy jets. It also collected data from incidents involving military and intelligence operations.

According to the 52-year-old, the AATIP was like a Russian doll, consisting of “one tiny secret tucked within another”.

He even described one unit, the Legacy Program, as having black ops “so black they weren’t even black”.

“We spoke of ‘purple novas’ — projects and programs so secret that not even the secretary of defence or the president would ever know of them,” he writes.

It wasn’t until 2017 that Elizondo went on the record about the AATIP’s work, spilling the beans to the New York Times.

Up until that point, the US government’s official line was that it did not study UAPs – a tactic which Elizondo described as damaging and unjust.

“When governments lie to their people, all of democracy is at risk,” he said of his decision to turn whistleblower. “Secrets always have expiration dates.”

Elizondo’s groundbreaking admissions, supported by videos and testimony from navy pilots, led to congressional inquiries, most notably in 2023, when retired US intelligence official, Major David Grusch, testified about the federal government’s recovery of non-human “biologics”.

Yet, despite his leaking of state secrets, Elizondo still holds the highest security clearances and continues to consult for the government, according to The Times.

He notes: “Just as we inform the public about the existence of nuclear weapons being possessed by rogue nations, we should be transparent about the fact that there are things in our airspace that we don’t fully understand.”

