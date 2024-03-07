A man who has had 217 Covid-19 vaccines over two and half years for “private reasons” is completely fine.

The Covid-19 vaccination is credited with saving 20 million lives within the first year of the rollout, including that of Fox News host Neil Cavuto who was hospitalised with the virus and begged viewers to get the vaccine amid a wave of anti-vaxx rhetoric.

Medical professionals have highlighted the unusual case of a man who had 217 Covid vaccinations in the space of 29 months for unknown reasons.

According to a report, the anonymous male from Magdeburg, Germany had the vaccinations for “private reasons”. The man avoided being charged with fraud, so immunologists have taken the opportunity to look at the effects that over 200 vaccines of eight different types have had on him.

Dr Kilian Schober, an author of the paper, explained in a post on X/Twitter: “When, in 2022, the media reported about a man from Germany who received at least 90 vaccinations against SARS-CoV-2, we (as many others) wondered what kind of consequences such hypervaccination would have on the immune system.”

The 62-year-old was approached by the prosecutor and agreed to have some tests done. The team were also able to access blood tests and Covid-19 infection test results the patient had had during this time.

He was found to have a high number of T effector cells against SARS-CoV-2 and there was no sign of fatigue of the cells. The man suffered no side-effects from any of the vaccinations.

In a statement, Schober added: “Our test subject was vaccinated with a total of eight different vaccines, including various available mRNA vaccines.

“The observation that there were no noticeable side effects despite this extraordinary hypervaccination is consistent with the generally good tolerability of the preparations.”

While it is certainly not recommended to have that number of vaccines, the authors concluded that it had not appeared to cause any adverse reactions.

“Our case report shows that SARS-CoV-2 hypervaccination did not lead to adverse events and increased the quantity of spike-specific antibodies and T cells without having a strong positive or negative effect on the intrinsic quality of adaptive immune responses,” they concluded.

They added: “While we found no signs of SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections in HIM to date, it cannot be clarified whether this is causally related to the hypervaccination regimen. Importantly, we do not endorse hypervaccination as a strategy to enhance adaptive immunity.”

