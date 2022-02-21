Fox News host Neil Cavuto says Covid vaccine saved him

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto said that the Covid vaccine saved him.

“I did get Covid again, but a far more serious strand, Cavuto said. “What doctors call Covid pneumonia. It landed me in intensive care for quite a while, and it really was touch and go.”

He continued: “I’m among the vulnerable three percenters or so of the population that cannot sustain the full benefits of a vaccine...But let me be clear, doctors say had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn’t be here.”

Sign up to our newsletters here.