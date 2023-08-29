Man ruptures is eardrum after kissing his girlfriend for 10 minutes

A man was reportedly rushed to hospital when a passionate kiss with his girlfriend resulted in a painful rupture in his ear.

As per Hangzhou TV, the man and his girlfriend were locking lips for ten minutes on Chinese Valentine's Day (22 August) on the idyllic West Lake in China’s eastern Zhejiang province.

It was claimed that the man's left ear suddenly became painful and he started to experience a bubbling sound, making it difficult for him to hear.

The couple immediately visited the hospital where he was told his eardrum was perforated. Luckily, the man was prescribed antibiotics and was told it would take approximately two months to heal. In more serious cases, surgery may be required.

According to the publication, medical professionals said passionate kissing can lead to a rapid change in air pressure inside the ear.

While you may find that scenario baffling, one woman's seemingly innocent outfit soon turned into an incredibly unfortunate disaster.

TikToker Sam (@imtoooldtobeonthis) ended up in the hospital after her 'wedgie' caused her sepsis.

"That night, I noticed that I had a large bump where the chafing had occurred, and as time went on, it started becoming more painful. The pain was isolated to one sport and it felt like a throbbing, stabbing pain," she told Buzzfeed.

Sam was rushed to the emergency room when doctors realised it was caused by developing cellulitis - a bacterial skin infection that can become deadly if left untreated.

"I was shivering, very breathless, could not walk and had extreme body aches," Sam said. "They admitted me to the ICU, and that’s when I realized this was a bit more serious than I had anticipated."

Fortunately, after four days of surgery and being treated, Sam was able to make a full recovery.

