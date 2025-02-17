Meta is planning to target the robot technology marketplace by developing its own hardware to power humanoid, AI-powered robots.

The social technology company that owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp plans to work on its own humanoid robot hardware that will initially focus on household chores, Bloomberg reports. The bigger plan is to make the underlying AI, sensors and software for robots that will be built and sold by different companies.

There will be a new hardware division in Meta’ Reality Labs, a research and development unit that creates virtual reality and augmented reality hardware and software, such as Ray-Bans and the Quest VR headset. The new division will also be responsible for developing robot safety standards (we don’t a M3GAN situation happening in real life).

Plans for a Meta-branded robot butler that does the washing aren't on the table just yet, however they haven’t ruled it out in the future.

In the meantime, Meta has begun discussions with robotics companies such as Unitree Robotics and Figure AI Inc to develop hardware. It plans to use software that already exists, as well as existing sensors and computing packages, plus tech and collaborations with manufacturers.

The hardware Meta will develop aims to make robots do the washing up Photo by Catt Liu on Unsplash

Executives at Meta believe that while other companies have already established a presence in making hardware for humanoid robots, Meta has made advances in artificial intelligence and data collection from augmented and virtual reality devices.

Consumers are apparently craving extra help around the house with chores like folding clothes, placing dishes in a rack and carrying glasses which the publication reports “current humanoids are still not useful enough” to do this.

One humanoid robot you’ve probably heard of is Optimus, otherwise known as Tesla Bot. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in 2022 he believes the robot, “has the potential to be more significant that Tesla’s vehicle business over time.”

The Tesla Bot is expected to go into production for internal use at Tesla factories at some point this year, with “high production” slated for other companies in 2026, Musk claimed on X (formerly Twitter). It remains to be seen whether there will be firm plans for the robot to be available for purchase for home use.

Kim Kardashian, however, met a Tesla Optimus robot and shared an odd video interacting with the $30,000 machine on social media. Optimus also drew comparisons to the robots in the Will Smith sci-fi thriller I, Robot for one key reason.

Indy100 has contacted Meta for comment.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.