First look at M3GAN 2.0 drops and fans are already freaked out

The world’s favourite creepy robot doll M3GAN will be dancing her way back onto the big screen next year, and we finally have more details.

The first-look image of the killer toy has arrived and she looks even more frightening than the last time we saw her. M3GAN was a huge success upon release in 2022, grossing a whopping $181 million against a $12 million budget. It also received praise from critics for its blend of horror and humour, special effects and live-action performances, including that viral dance.

The first film follows the story of an engineer named Gemma (Alison Williams) who works for a toy company. Her world is turned upside down when she becomes the guardian of her niece, Cady, after the younger’s parents die in a car accident.

Gemma and Cady struggle to connect, but Cady eventually becomes companions with a robotic, AI-powered doll named M3GAN, who was created by Gemma. But things quickly go awry and M3GAN soon unleashes her wrath which leads to deadly consequences.

The highly anticipated sequel is due for release in 2025, and it’s the first of two follow-ups to the original film. A spin-off, titled SOULM8TE, is slated for 2026.

Plot details for both films are being kept under wraps, but the sequel’s director, Gerard Johnstone, and Williams, have teased some new details about M3GAN 2.0. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the duo are pushing the limits.

Williams said producer James Wan had a “kernel of an idea” for the sequel, but the concept for the upcoming film stems mostly from Johnstone’s plans. “I had actually a different idea for the ending of M3GAN, which would've been interesting but probably not as satisfying.

“The good thing about doing a sequel is I got the chance to expand on that idea into a longer narrative. The idea James had fit really well with that. So, it was just a really good marriage of those two things.”

The film will be “ambitious” and one of the key themes will be the “real-world parallels around AI”. Johnstone said: “It is very ambitious. I felt that the story should be bigger and increase in scale and scope, but it's still a minuscule budget [compared to] the Marvel movie scale.”

“I speak for everyone when I say this is NEEDED,” said one horror fan in response to the first-look image.

“Super creepy,” another person remarked on X.

“That thing is crazy creepy. I WANT ELON MUSK TO MAKE ONE SO I CAN BUY IT,” a third person posted.

“Because one killer robot doll wasn't enough to give us all nightmares,” added another social media user.

The film is one of eight horror film sequels that are being released in 2025.

M3GAN 2.0 will be released 27 June, 2025

