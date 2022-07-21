Mojang, the developers behind the popular building and survival game Minecraft, has announced that they are banning NFTs from being included in their game, and they haven’t been mincing their words on how they feel about blockchain technology.

In a blog post on the official Minecraft website, an article published by staff stated that “integrations of NFTs with Minecraft are generally not something we will support or allow.”

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are non-editable digital assets, that can be purchased and traded through a form of distributed ledger known as the blockchain.

The ownership of an NFT is recorded in the blockchain, and can be transferred by the owner, which is what allows them to be sold or traded.

The post goes on to warn Minecraft players who are actively involved with trading and selling of digital items that make use of the blockchain.

“In our Minecraft Usage Guidelines, we outline how a server owner can charge for access, and that all players should have access to the same functionality.

“We have these rules to ensure that Minecraft remains a community where everyone has access to the same content. NFTs, however, can create models of scarcity and exclusion that conflict with our Guidelines and the spirit of Minecraft.”

The post continues: “Each of these uses of NFTs and other blockchain technologies creates digital ownership based on scarcity and exclusion, which does not align with Minecraft values of creative inclusion and playing together. NFTs are not inclusive of all our community and create a scenario of the haves and the have-nots.

““The speculative pricing and investment mentality around NFTs takes the focus away from playing the game and encourages profiteering, which we think is inconsistent with the long-term joy and success of our players.

“There have also been instances where NFTs were sold at artificially or fraudulently inflated prices. We recognize that creation inside our game has intrinsic value, and we strive to provide a marketplace where those values can be recognized.”

Minecraft, which is currently owned by Microsoft, is one of the most successful video game franchises of all time, with over 238 million copies sold and nearly 140 million monthly as of 2021.

Mojang also clarified that it would reconsider its position if the implementation of blockchain technology was changed in a significant way.

“We will also be paying close attention to how blockchain technology evolves over time to ensure that the above principles are withheld and determine whether it will allow for more secure experiences or other practical and inclusive applications in gaming. However, we have no plans of implementing blockchain technology into Minecraft right now.”

