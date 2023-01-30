Nadhim Zahawi has ruffled people's feathers.

Not only was it determined that the former Tory party chairman broke ministerial rules by repeatedly failing to declare the now notorious HMRC investigation into his tax affairs that left him coughing up £5m, but his apology for doing so was pretty weak.

Zahawi was sacked as chairman of the party following an investigation by the prime minister's new ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus and prime minister Rishi Sunak sent him a letter informing him about it.

Sunak wrote that his ethics adviser had concluded there was a “serious breach” of the ministerial code. “As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position,” he wrote.

But in response, rather than showing contrition, Zahawi moaned on about being “concerned” about the “conduct from some of the fourth estate in recent weeks”.

People were annoyed at the tone of his message and took to social media to complain.

So here at indy100 we like to lend our ministers a helping hand as well as take them down. It's all about balance, after all.

So, we did what anyone would do and enlisted the help of asked ChatGPT to write a letter apologising for his actions.

This is what the AI software came up with:

Dear Rt. Hon. Rishi Sunak MP,

I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to express my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience I may have caused.

I understand that my actions or words may have caused offense or frustration, and I deeply regret any negative impact they may have had. I am committed to being a responsible and professional member of Parliament, and I take my role in serving my constituents and the wider public very seriously.

Please accept my apologies for any offense or frustration I may have caused, and rest assured that I will do my utmost to avoid similar situations in the future. I am committed to working with you and all members of Parliament to serve the best interests of our constituents and the country as a whole.

If there is anything further I can do to make amends, please do not hesitate to let me know.

Thank you for considering my apology.

Sincerely,

Nadhim Zahawi MP

Yeah. We think AI did a better job than Zahawi too.

