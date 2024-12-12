Mysterious discovery uncovers unlikely connection between Neanderthals and humans

A mysterious fossil discovery suggests Neanderthals were able to have abstract thoughts and ideas prior to human interaction.

Neanderthals are an extinct close relative of modern-day humans that, until now, experts thought incapable of thinking beyond their immediate experience.

But the trait previously thought unique to Homo sapiens is now suggested to have applied to Neanderthals after experts analysed fossils found in a Spanish cave.

Researchers from the University of Burgos and the University of Málaga in Spain looked at 15 small marine fossils found in the Prado Vargas Cave in Burgos.

It is thought the majority of the sea creatures would not have had any practical value to the Neanderthals at the time, suggesting they were potentially instead gathered as collectables.

The artefacts date back to between 39,800 and 54,600 years ago and appear to have been found in a camp or community where Neanderthals lived.

The researchers believe this habit may point to abstract thought because they were not collected for a practical purpose.

“The fossils, with one exception, show no evidence of having been used as tools," the researchers wrote . “Thus, their presence in the cave could be attributed to collecting activities.”

iStock

“These activities could have been motivated by numerous tangible and intangible causes, which suggest that collecting activities and the associated abstract thinking were present in Neanderthals before the arrival of modern humans.”

There has been some debate over the purpose of collecting the items, with theories that they were toys for children, used for bartering, had ornamental value or served as a cultural identity for the group.

“They might have been found intentionally or by chance, but their transport to the cave must have been deliberate, implying an impulse to collect these fossils,” say the researchers. “In either case, they would represent a special meaning.”

