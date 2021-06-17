Nintendo ‘considering’ non-binary Pokémon after sweet request in letter from young fan

Nintendo is “considering” creating a non-binary Pokémon after fan went viral on Twitter with their sweet letter making this request.

Twitter user, “Slate” posted how their child wrote a letter to the Pokémon Company with their plea and shared that the company replied to them.

“My kid wrote a letter to Nintendo and they wrote back,” Slate tweeted with a crying emoji, along with an image of the letter.

The tweet has since gone viral with over 68,000 likes.

“I think that is an awesome idea,” Liz Daniels, consumer service representative at Nintendo of America wrote.

“There are so many varieties of Pokémon, so it would make sense to have a variety of genders as well!

“We want to make sure people of all kinds feel welcomed and comfortable while playing our software. I’ll send your feedback to the appropriate departments to review and thoughtfully consider.”

Slate then shared the letter their child sent to the company, as proof for “all you doubters saying a kid didn’t write Nintendo asking for non-binary Pokémon, here’s the letter (obviously we helped them look up the address).”

The child’s letter read: “Dear Nintendo, could [you] please make non-binary Pokémon?

“I also want that because I think it would be cool and so more non-binary people would feel more comfortable about it. Love [name redacted]”

Looking at Pokémon's history with gender, the first games in the series had male and female Nidoran.

But it wasn’t until generation two, that gender was properly introduced in the game and has remained ever since.

Although, the game has included genderless and non-binary characters before.

Some monsters that are genderless, include: Mew, Staryu, Voltorb, and Ditto.

A non-binary character has already been introduced into the Pokémon universe, human character named Blanche - who is the leader of Team Mystic in Pokémon GO.