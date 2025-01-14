The planets are aligning in an ultra-rare “planet parade” phenomenon that can be seen in the evening sky without special equipment.

On 25 January, six planets will line up in a row at the same time in a rare astronomical event not seen for many years.

The technical term for it is planetary alignment and, throughout January and into February, four of the six planets – Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn – will be visible to the naked eye, while Neptune and Uranus will be visible through a telescope.

In order to get a glimpse of the spectacle, all you have to do is look up at the sky just after the sun sets. Venus and Saturn will shine in the southwest, while Jupiter will shine just above them, with Mars, the red planet, to the east of them.

If the skies are especially clear, there is a chance that Uranus may appear as a faint speck alongside them, if looking with the naked eye.

Along with the moon, seven celestial bodies will be visible in the night sky at once.

According to Dr Dan Brown, an astronomy expert at Nottingham Trent University, in an interview with The Sun, the best time to see it in the UK is 6pm on 18 January.

According to The Royal Observatory, the best time to see it after sunset is on Tuesday, January 21, until around 9pm.

But, if you forget to look, or have your view obscured by clouds, never fear as experts say there will be another chance to see them in March when another newcomer will also join the planetary parade.

At the beginning of March, Mercury will join the ranks when it reaches its furthest point away from the sun in our skies. The smallest planet in our solar system will be visible between Saturn and Venus.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings