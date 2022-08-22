Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Parick Mahomes is coming to Fortnite as the latest character in the Icon series, complete with a choice of three custom outfits.

As well as those three custom outfits: standard, gladiator mindset and gladiator gameday styles, players will also be able to unlock an additional outfit for the Superbowl MVP with a labelled “saucy style” that sees the Hall of Famer donning a ketchup suit.

Both of these outfits - as well as Patrick Mahomes accessories - will be available in the Fortnite item shop starting Wednesday 24 August 8pm ET

On 23 August, players have the opportunity to earn the Patrick Mahomes Outfit early with the “Patrick Mahomes Cup”.

The cup is a zero builds squads tournament that will be open to players for three hours, with match rankings contributing to points scored that can be used to unlock the outfits and accessories early.

Mahomes isn’t the first major celebrity to make their way over to the battle royale game, as he joins the likes of Naomi Osaka, Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars.

To find out how you can enter the Patrick Mahomes cup, you can check the official rules and eligibility page for more information.

