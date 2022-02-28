Tennis icon Naomi Osaka has now joined the expanding world of Fortnite as part of their "Icon Series" complete with her own custom outfits.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion is featured with two new outfits - the Naomi Osaka and Dark Priestessx outfits, which are inspired by her heritage. They were also designed with the help of her sister, Mari.

Gamers have the opportunity to apply the outfits on their in-game characters starting on Thursday, March 3, at 7pm ET.

"I've been playing Fortnite for a long time — when I saw LeBron had joined the 'Icon Series,' it made me want to join the Fortnite family, too. It's really amazing to be able to connect with so many people around the world," Osaka said in a press release.

Epic Games celebrated the outfits on Monday with a mural in West Hollywood in Los Angeles.

On March 1, the tennis star is set to team with Twitch streamer berleezy for a first look at the outfits in action. The following day on March 2, gamers can also compete in the Naomi Osaka Cup for the chance to unlock both outfits as well as the Roayle Racket and Portalforger Paddle Pickaxes and a spray before the official launch.

"The 'Icon Series' is the ultimate celebration of the most dynamic figures in culture for Fortnite's audience of millions, and there's no one more perfect than Naomi Osaka to join the Series as the first female athlete," said Nate Nanze Global VP of Partnerships, Epic Games.

Athletes aren't the only stars to be featured in the Icon Series. Anderson . Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic joined the game in partnership with Atlantic Records by bringing their signature '70's inspired style to the game.

And in January, Kaws, a Brooklyn-based artist, launched an exhibition that explored "augmented" and "parallel realities" in collaboration with the game.

