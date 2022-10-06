Back in the Nineties Pokémon was, and still remains, one of the world’s most popular and enduring media franchises.

Now after 25 years, one dedicated fan has amassed a collection of toys, games, and trading cards that would be the envy of any monster-catching fan worth their salt.

The collection in question has grown so large that it now boasts its own Guinness World Record, with over 20,000 items from Japan, the United States and other global territories.

Hanson Auctioneers

It’s a seriously impressive display but the fan in question has decided to auction off their memorabilia for a hefty sum due to financial reasons.

All of the items can be seen on a listing on Hansons Auctioneers, which currently has the vast collection valued at £300,000 but there’s a chance that it could sell for a lot higher than that.

Head of the Toy Department at Hansons Auctioneers, David Wilson-Turner, said: “This is a fantastic once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the single largest collection of Pokémon memorabilia that has ever come to the market.”

The auction is taking place on 18 October 2022 but until then, the collection is being retained in a secure lock-up.

