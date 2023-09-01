Scientists believe that Prosecco is at 'risk' and will soon be 'wiped out'

A warning has been issued to Prosecco lovers that it could very well become "wiped out".

Scientists revealed that extreme weather is making it difficult for the bubbly beverage and other favoured European wines to be produced. These include Burgundy, Grand Cru and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Mountain-grown grapes tend to be smaller with a higher ratio of skin to juice. Demand for crops has spiked by 33 per cent in five years.

Mountain vineyards, where the unique taste is produced, are said to be at high risk from soil degradation. This is forcing grapes to be grown in bedrock.

The authors of the study described the harvest as "fragile and under threat".

In findings published in iScience, Dr Paolo Tarolli from the University of Padova in Italy said: "The risk is not only losing an agricultural product or seeing a landscape change, negatively impacting the local economy,"

"The risk is losing entire communities' history and their cultural roots."

He continued: "The great effort required to manage these areas reinforces the specific human-environment connection.

"This is why they are recognised as cultural uniquenesses of primary historical and social importance, where traditional knowledge is still the determining element."

"The last half past century has been characterised by rural exodus and a gradual abandonment of mountain landscapes," Dr Tarolli added.

"The new generation is unwilling to continue working under extreme conditions if economic benefits are insignificant."

Researchers believe that farmers and scientists must work together to protect the tradition.

"The key to success lies in combining the traditional knowledge of winemakers with innovation and scientific rigor," they said.

"In this way, farms can work closely with scientists to optimise investments for a more functional, sustainable, and safe agricultural landscape – a winning alliance to face these diverse natural and anthropogenic challenges."

