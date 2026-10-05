Sam Altman says we should accept a ‘few bad things’ happening for benefits of AI

Sam Altman has spoken about potential future regulation in the AI industry, saying that people need to accept that “some bad things happening for the benefits of this technology”.

The OpenAI CEO said that, unlike Anthropic, he doesn’t believe that there should be close controls over advanced artificial intelligence models – and added that “bad things” happening would be worth it when people have the “agency” to access powerful AI.

Speaking to Politico’s Decoded, Altman said: “We have always been a big believer that this technology has to be democratised and put in people’s hands.”

“We believe that the world should accept some bad things happening for the benefits of this technology and people having the agency.”

Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Pushing back on the idea that more industry regulation was needed, Altman said that OpenAI backs a “lighter-touch regulatory stance”.

“I wouldn’t take a trade of saying, ‘We’ll make sure there’s no major hacks, there’s no misuse of this technology, there’s zero scams, there’s zero all the other bad things that will happen,” Mr Altman said.

“Because I think people will do tremendously – orders of magnitude more – good stuff than bad stuff.”

It comes not long after Altman warned about the possible dangers of artificial intelligence in the future at the UN, and his comments are pretty terrifying.

Altman was one of the figures who spoke about how rapidly evolving AI models could soon self-improve and prove a risk to global security by bypassing human oversight.

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