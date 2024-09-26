Scientists warn of 'silent pandemic' caused by deadly fungus infections

Scientists have raised an alarming new health concern concerning deadly fungal infections becoming resistant to medications.

Fungal infections are creating a "silent pandemic," according to a group of scientists from The University of Manchester, the Westerdijk Institute and the University of Amsterdam.

According to the study authors, most of the fungal pathogens identified by the World Health Organisation account for approximately 3.8 million deaths per year and are already forming a resistance against antifungal medication.

"Most people agree that resistant bacterial infections constitute a significant part of the AMR problem. However many drug resistance problems over the past decades have also been the result of invasive fungal diseases largely underrecognized by scientists, governments, clinicians and pharmaceutical companies," Dr Norman van Rhijn from The University of Manchester Rhijn said.

"The threat of fungal pathogens and antifungal resistance, even though it is a growing global issue, is being left out of the debate."



Fungi are more complex than bacteria and viruses, making it more difficult and expensive for scientists to find and create treatments that kill the fungi cells without being toxic to the patient.

"Despite the huge difficulties in developing them, several promising new agents including entirely new classes of molecules, have entered clinical trials in recent years. But even before they reach the market after years of development, fungicides with similar modes of action are developed by the agrochemical industry resulting in cross-resistance," Professor Ferry Hagen explained. "That sets us back to square one again. It is true many essential crops are affected by fungi, so antifungal protection is required for food security. But the question is, at what price?"

The study in full can be found in The Lancet.

