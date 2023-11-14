Find out who is taking a peek at your Snapchat messages with new paid feature

Sometimes when a friend sends you a message on Snapchat, for whatever reason you could take a sneak peek by half swiping on the message.

But, there's now a new feature on Snapchat Plus where users can see if their friends have half-swiped on the message - so a lot of Snapchatters could be caught out with this tool.

However, if you want to get this feature yourself and catch your pals out with the half-swipe read then it costs $3.99/£3.99 per month for a Snapchat Plus account which would enable you to get a range of exclusive and experimental features such as Best Friends Forever.

Here is how to toggle on the feature:

Once subscribed to Snapchat Plus, click on your Bitmoji to go to your profile Tap the ‘Settings’ in the top right Scroll down to ‘Peek a Peek’ Move the slider to the green ‘On’ position You can now see which friends are trying to be stealthy.

For those wanting to try Snapchat Plus, you can subscribe by going to your profile and pressing the Snapchat+ banner card at the top, then select a subscription and purchase before closing and reopening the app to see the benefits.

Something to remember next time if you're contemplating this half-swipe tactic.

