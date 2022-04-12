Snapchat launches sign language-learning lens

Deaf or hard-of-hearing staff at Snapchat HQ have created a new lens for the social media app that will teach others American Sign Language.

The filter, created in partnership with SignAll, will allow users to learn letters of the alphabet through games, and the brand hopes it will "expand the ways Snapchatters can express themselves and make connections through our camera."



"It was built using groundbreaking hand-tracking technology that powered last year's fingerspelling lenses in honour of International Week of the Deaf," they added in a blog post.

