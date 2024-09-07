A massive ocean liner is being sunk to create a new artificial reef

The SS United States is the largest passenger ship ever to be built in America and on its maiden voyage in 1952, it broke the record for the fastest Transatlantic crossing by a passenger liner at the time with a speed of 41mph.

There are plans in the works to turn it in the largest artificial reef in the world but this has ground to a halt after local officials in Okaloosa County in Florida postponed a vote on the plan to buy and purposefully sink the SS United States.

A September 12 deadline was given for the ship to leave its current home at a pier in Philadelphia due to a legal dispute over rent and dockage fees.

Now the SS United States is in a race against time to find a new resting place, whether that's in a dock somewhere, as a huge artificial reef or to be turned into scrap.

The history-making SS United States could be turned into an artificial reef / Jewel Samad, AFP via Getty Images

The ship is more than 100 feet (30 meters) longer than the Titanic.

Okaloosa County officials are hoping to send the SS United States to the bottom of the Gulf to create the world's largest artificial reef.

It would be a diving attraction that would be hoped to generate millions of dollars a year in local tourism spending for scuba shops, charter fishing boats and hotels.

David Bailey, a member of the Emerald Coast Scubaholics dive club, said: "Most divers are going to be very excited but any of the reefing program is about more than just diving. Build the reefs, you get the fish."

Despite Okaloosa County officials keeping a keen eye on the status of the boat since 2022, at a meeting of Okaloosa's Board of County Commissioners, staff asked for a vote on the proposal to be postponed until the next board meeting.

But the next meeting is scheduled for September 17, which is after the deadline of the SS United States remaining in Philadelphia.

The SS United States on its Transatlantic journey, crossing at a speed of 41mph / Hulton Archive, Getty Images

County Administrator John Hofstad said: "We've hit a wrinkle with the pier operators."



A spokesperson for the county said officials are actively working with the SS United States Conservancy, the group behind the effort to save the ship, but did not want to make further comment.

