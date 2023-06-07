Scientists have figured out what the sun sounds like

Scientists have figured out what the sun sound like - because yes, it makes a racket.

By recording acoustical pressure waves in the sun, using an instrument called the Michelson Doppler Imager, solar physicists from Stanford University have determined the solar surface noise of the sun and it turns out it is pretty loud.

If the sounds, which are apparently like 'screaming sirens' were able to pass through space, it would be 100 decibels by the time it reached us here on Earth, according to the American Academy of Audiology.

This equals out to tens of thousands of watts of energy generated per metre on the sun, or 10x to the 100x the power of speakers at a rock concert..

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, humans on Earth are unable to hear any of this because the sound waves emit at frequencies that are too low for the human ear to detect.

The sun creates noise due to the constant flow of hot material on the surface and the sinking of cooled material towards the centre.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.