The difference between attending a world-famous rock band concert and a world-famous Celtic rock band concert is just three letters, and one TikToker's mom had to find out the hard way.

TikToker Emily Bennett shared a video of themself and their mother attending what they thought was a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert. But upon arrival, Bennett and their mom realized the concert was for the Red Hot Chilli Pipers - a Celtic rock band from Scotland.

Despite the mom and child duo realizing they were at the wrong concert, they still attended. "It was actually a great time," Bennett wrote in the caption of their video.





@emilybennett97 It was actually a great time. Disclaimer: we wore masks the whole time









Bennett's video went viral with over 2 million views. Commenters were delighted by the mistake.

"Not a bad sidequest to stumble upon," one TikTok user said.

"Forget californication this is scotlandication," another commenter said.

Other commenters quickly used Bennett's mom's mistake to create new band names. Some contenders included: Greene Daye, Panic Near the Disco, Wrong Direction, and My Chemical Dependence.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers rose to fame in 2007 after winning the BBC talent show When Will I Be Famous? The Celtic rock band performs covers of popular songs using bagpipes as the front instrument. And no, they do not just cover Red Hot Chili Pepper songs.

Bennett and their mother are not the first to make the mistake of buying a ticket to the Red Hot Chilli Pipers. In a 2018 New Yorker article, a writer takes the audience through a night at the Red Hot Chilli Piper's concert after her husband mistakenly bought tickets.

It seems that every few months somebody on Twitter reveals they too almost accidentally bought tickets to the wrong band.

But to fans of the Chilli Pipers, it's no mistake to stumble to their performance and it seems Bennett and their mom learned that too.

