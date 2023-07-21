When Tesla revealed its Cybertruck in 2019, it didn’t go so well. The supposedly bulletproof windows were smashed when hit by a metal ball, much to the embarrassment of chief executive Elon Musk.

Now, the electric car company is nearing the point when it starts shipping the product – which it says is new and improved – but people still aren’t particularly impressed.

Musk has said deliveries can be expected at the end of this year, with mass production set to begin in 2024. And during the firm’s latest earnings update this week, it gave a fresh sneak peak of the highly anticipated truck driving through a desert.

But eagle eyed observers have already noticed a problem: the wiper doesn't cover the whole windscreen.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The Tesla Cybertruck Is Officially HERE! www.youtube.com

In the video, the Cybertruck’s enormous glass windscreen has been covered in muddy water, some of which is pushed away by the long, singular wiper.

But the passenger’s side is still completely covered in mud. For $40,000 dollars, which is the Cybertruck’s expected cost, it’s probably safe to say you’d be disappointed.

Tesla

Meanwhile, the wiper also rests upright on the side of the windscreen, unlike most cars where it sits horizontally next to the bonnet.

Tesla’s design chief Franz von Holzhause also shared a picture of him standing in front of a dust-covered Cybertruck at a construction site in Texas earlier this year, and the top part of the passenger side was again untouched by the wiper.

Watch the Tesla Cybertruck's Windows Get Smashed www.youtube.com

People took to Twitter to criticise the design. One person said: “Am I the only one who thinks that Tesla Cybertruck Windshield Wiper needs to be better? They can put two wipers, one on each side, just like it is now or at the bottom like a traditional one.”



“They can even put a pushing motion on the one they have to get more coverage.”

Another person added: “I can only imagine the visibility from inside this tin can is horrible.”

Even Musk is aware of the issue. He told Fox News earlier this year: “The wiper is what troubles me most.”

And on Twitter, he said there's “no easy solution” to the massive windshield, saying: “Deployable wiper that stows in front trunk would be ideal, but complex.”

That said, at least there’s a wiper now. The famous 2019 version didn’t even have one. Keep plugging away, Tesla galaxy brains.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.