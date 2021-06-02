Tesla wants to open its own restaurants and has filed for three trademarks already

Tesla has filed three trademarks to open its own restaurants, acting on an idea that its CEO Elon Musk first shared in 2018.

The company applied for trademarks for restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services, and take-out restaurant services, according to the filing .

An attorney is set to review the application in August, TechCrunch reported .

Musk previously said that the restaurants would be built around the charging stations, but it’s unclear if this is still the plan.

The company also filed for restyling the word Tesla for its logo, according to Electrek .

Tesla reportedly wants to shape its EV charging stations into full-service spaces that act as convenience stores and serve food.

The company attempted to create lounges at charging stations similar to its subcharger in Kettleman City, California, according to TechCrunch.

In 2018, Musk revealed plans for the Tesla surcharges in Los Angeles, California.

The idea of entering the restaurant space dates back to 2017 when Tesla’s former CTO JB Straubel said that the company might go into that business, according to TechCrunch.

Tesla has been expanding into businesses beyond electric vehicles.