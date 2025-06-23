Tesla's robotaxis have hit the road in the US for the very first time - but it's the price of a ride in one that's gone viral.

Elon Musk's vision of a fleet of his vehicles automatically getting people from point A to point B has taken a step closer with a small scale test in Austin, Texas.

The richest man in the world confirmed on X / Twitter the flat price of a ride in one of these is $4.20 in a limited zone.

And this has gone viral because 420 is also a term used to refer to cannabis or the act of smoking it in what seems to be a nod to weed culture from Musk.

Texas has some of the most strict laws and restrictions on marijuana of any state in the US.

This was met with amusement from one YouTuber and Tesla investor.

It was described as "classic Elon Musk" by another.

One said: "Elon has a sense of humour."

And another posted a meme of Snoop Dogg.

