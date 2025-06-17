Musk makes bizarre gaming reference to Trump amid 'no kings' protests

Elon Musk posted a bizarre gaming reference aimed at Trump amid the 'No Kings' protests that took place against the US President at the weekend.

On Saturday (June 14), mass protests took place against Trump at the same time as a military parade in Washington DC for the Army's 250th anniversary. It was also Trump's 79th birthday.

More than five million people across the US rallied at more than 2,100 'No Kings' protest events across the country, according to the ACLU.

The protests were called this in opposition to what they believe was a display for Trump's birthday and Flag Day to feed his ego.

Although Musk and Trump recently patched up their very public feud, to a point, it's unclear whether the world's richest man seemingly took a subtle dig at the US President on social media, or whether he was criticising the protests.

The tech billionaire posted a screenshot of a famous quote from the 2007 game BioShock which said: "No gods or kings. Only man." Musk captioned it: "Anyone else think of this yesterday?"

The banner implies there is no place for anyone being above anyone else yet in Rapture, where the game is set, reality is very different.

Rapture is a planned utopia that quickly turned into a dystopia because of the widening gap between the richest and poorest people there with civil war breaking out and an attempted coup to overthrow its leader.

Elsewhere from indy100, a viral theory claims military were marching 'out of sync' to protest against Trump and the 16 best signs that perfectly sum up 'No Kings' protesters' feelings about Trump.

