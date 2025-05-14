Musk gets his robots to perform Trump dance for Saudi King

Elon Musk got his Tesla robots to do the Trump dance for Saudi royalty during his visit to the Saudi-US investment forum.

Speaking to Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology for Saudi Arabia, Musk said: "We just showed several of our Tesla Optimus robots to his highness and President Trump, I think they were very impressed, in fact one of our robots did the Trump dance."

He went on to say he hopes that one day everyone will have their own personal robot, and compared it to having your own C3PO or R2D2, from the Star Wars movies.

Musk attended the forum along with Donald Trump who praised the bond between Saudi Arabia and the United States.

