Ancient gold rings with mysterious inscription unearthed in Thailand

Two gold rings, estimated to be around 2,000 years old, have been unearthed during an excavation at a new archaeological site in western Thailand, officials have confirmed.

The rings were discovered alongside human bones last week at the Don Yai Thong archaeological site in Phetchaburi province, Thailand's Fine Arts Department announced.

The Fine Arts Department via AP

One ring, found on Thursday, bears an inscription thought to be in Bhrami script, an ancient Indian writing system. Experts have provisionally translated the script as "pusarakhitasa," meaning "the one protected by Pushya," an auspicious zodiac sign in Indian astronomy.

The second ring, found with the same skeletal remains, is a plain gold band without any pattern. Archaeologists suggest the rings' owner may have been a merchant from the ancient Indian Vaishyas caste.

The Don Yai Thong site, located approximately 130 kilometres (80 miles) southwest of Bangkok, came to light earlier this year after local residents discovered fragments of ancient bronze drums in a rice field, prompting further investigation.

The site has been dated to Thailand's late prehistoric era, also known as the Iron Age, spanning roughly 1,500 to 2,500 years ago.

An archaeologist shows two rings with human bones during an ongoing dig at the Don Yai Thong archeological site in Phetchaburi province, Thailand Thursday, July 2, 2026 The Fine Arts Department via AP

Since February, archaeologists have uncovered eight human skeletons, alongside bronze and gold jewellery, pottery, and other artefacts, suggesting ceremonial burials for affluent individuals or those from society's upper echelons.

The excavation is anticipated to conclude within the next month, with plans for the archaeological finds to be displayed publicly, the Fine Arts Department added.