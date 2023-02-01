The Sims 4 adds inclusive features for disabled and transgender people

The Sims 4 has a new free base game update that disabled and transgender gamers are pretty thrilled about.
The added optional features include top surgery scars, binders, shapewear and medical wearables for users to customise their characters.
You can now add these new features to your Sim, and EA has provided details as to how to do this.
A new medical wearables category has been added which contains a hearing aid and this option comes in 15 different colours for Toddler and older Sims on either ear as well as a glucose monitor for the arms or lower abdomen for child and adult Sims.
Top surgery scars (found in the Body category, under "Body Scars") for transgender male and non-binary Sims.
\u201cA base game update is here with new content including medical wearables, binders, shapewear, a light switch & more including bug fixes & console gameplay improvements \ud83e\udd73\ud83d\udc9a\n\nRead more about today\u2019s update in the latest patch notes! https://t.co/4c4vZdfWBY\u201d— The Sims (@The Sims) 1675190331
There is also the introduction gender affirming clothing for transgender and non-binary people such as binders (in Sims' Tops category) for teen and older Sims as well as shapewear for Sims that can be found in the Underwear category for Bottoms.
Gamers have welcomed the last update and praised the inclusivity of the new features.
\u201c@TheSims Binders, top surgery scars, hearing aids and glucose monitors? This is the best update since we could have feminine clothing on masculine frame and vice versa\u201d— The Sims (@The Sims) 1675190331
\u201c@TheSims Love the new medical wearables \ud83e\udd7a This means a lot to us disabled simmers. More of this please!\u201d— The Sims (@The Sims) 1675190331
\u201c@TheSims omg yes thank you as someone who wears hearing aids I need this for my Sims\u201d— The Sims (@The Sims) 1675190331
\u201c@TheSims I FINALLY GET TO SEE MYSELF IN GAME \ud83e\udd79\u201d— The Sims (@The Sims) 1675190331
People also provided further suggestions to make the game more representative.
\u201c@TheSims guys guys this is epic but i would also like to request in the medical wearables a feeding tube (could do both nasal and surgical ones!!!!) it would be so exciting 2 get 2 see myself in the sims that way\u201d— The Sims (@The Sims) 1675190331
\u201c@TheSims Anyone else who would love to see wheelchairs in The Sims and wheelchair accessible surroundings?\u201d— The Sims (@The Sims) 1675190331
\u201cNow that @TheSims is adding some disability representation, here is my request to add BOTH walkers and rollators to the game for if/when they do add mobility aids! These two items are not the same and are used for completely different reasons, so adding both would be nice!!\ud83d\udc95\u263a\ufe0f\u201d— \ud83c\udf31 Squish \ud83c\udf31 \u267f\ufe0f (@\ud83c\udf31 Squish \ud83c\udf31 \u267f\ufe0f) 1675190864
Since 2016, the game has removed all gender restrictions meaning users can add both masculine and feminine traits in order for transgender and non-binary people to reflect themselves.
Then last year, an update allowed gamers to choose Sims' sexual orientations and pronouns.
