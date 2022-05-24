TikTok has been conducting tests to allow users to play games on its video-sharing app in Vietnam, according to a report from Reuters and the company could be expanding to other markets.

The plan would aim to increase user engagement on the app as well as advertising revenue by allowing users to play minigames running on HTML5 within the popular app.

TikTok's games are likely to carry advertisements from the start, with revenue split between ByteDance and developers working on games for the platform.

ByteDance, which owns TikTok and is based in Beijing, is planning to roll out even more games across other regions in south-east Asia.

"We're always looking at ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new features and integrations that bring value to our community," a representative of TikTok told Reuters, but wouldn’t comment on any plans to bring gaming services to markets outside of Vietnam.

The representative also said the company has already tested bringing HTML5 games to its app with third-party developers such as Zynga, most well known for online games such as Words with Friends and FarmVille.

Last November, Zynga announced the launch of Disco Loco 3D, a single-player endless runner game, the first official third-party title to debut exclusively on the video-streaming platform, which was made available in select markets.

Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok also owned by ByteDance, has allowed users to play games within the app since 2019.

The move follows similar trends from other tech giants looking to expand in the gaming space. Netflix recently launched games on its streaming platform in November last year, including tie-ins with its flagship show Stranger Things among other titles.

