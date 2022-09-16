TikTok is down for loads of people, so what do we do now?
TikTok has not confirmed the outage or made a public statement about it yet, but #tiktokdown is trending on Twitter as users share their distress.
Meanwhile yesterday DownDetector, which tracks websites, showed that almost 12,000 reports have been issued in the last 24 hours.
So understandably, people have done what they do every time a popular social media app is down - find another one to kill time on, make memes, and complain.
Here's how people are reacting to the temporary death of TikTok, on Twitter:
\u201cTik Tok headquarters rn like #TikTokdown\u201d— ad1tyx \ud81a\udd10 (@ad1tyx \ud81a\udd10) 1663235958
\u201cTikTok down again? The only two apps that don\u2019t let me down fr #tiktokdown\u201d— CocOL (@CocOL) 1663235712
\u201chow am I supposed to enjoy 3am if tiktok is down??\n#tiktokdown\u201d— arie (@arie) 1663235545
\u201cMe waiting for tiktok to finally stop crashing on my phone so my life can be full again. #tiktokdown\u201d— The Baddest. (@The Baddest.) 1663236081
\u201ceveryone coming straight to twitter after their tiktok keeps crashing #tiktokdown\u201d— diego munoz (@diego munoz) 1663235799
\u201cHonestly tiktok being down is worse than losing the queen #TikTokdown\u201d— \ud83e\udd87melissa\ud83e\udd87 (@\ud83e\udd87melissa\ud83e\udd87) 1663235751
\u201cI\u2019m forced to go to sleep now!!! #tiktokdown\u201d— trap.glizzy (@trap.glizzy) 1663234931
\u201ci knew my tiktok addiction was bad when i restarted my phone and everything and then zoomed to twitter. #tiktokdown #tiktok\u201d— Angel (@Angel) 1663235929
\u201cme rn bc tiktok isn\u2019t working #tiktokdown\u201d— yeyo \ud83e\udec1 (@yeyo \ud83e\udec1) 1663235169
\u201cme force closing tiktok, deleting the app and reinstalling, then restarting my phone to then seeing this tag #tiktokdown\u201d— \ud835\udd00\ud835\udcea\ud835\udcf7\ud835\udced\ud835\udcee\ud835\udcfb\ud835\udcf5\ud835\udcfe\ud835\udcfc\ud835\udcfd\ud83d\udc9a (@\ud835\udd00\ud835\udcea\ud835\udcf7\ud835\udced\ud835\udcee\ud835\udcfb\ud835\udcf5\ud835\udcfe\ud835\udcfc\ud835\udcfd\ud83d\udc9a) 1663235516
\u201ci never realized how much i love and rely on tiktok until now\n#tiktokdown\u201d— \u0262\u0280\u1d00\u1d04\u1d07 \ud83e\udd8b (@\u0262\u0280\u1d00\u1d04\u1d07 \ud83e\udd8b) 1663235018
\u201cMe running to tweeter to confirm if its only my Tiktok glitching #tiktokdown #TikTok\u201d— Khadifcy (@Khadifcy) 1663235182
\u201cstarted watching Instagram reels just to feel something. #tiktokdown #TikTok\u201d— Em \ud83c\udf19 (@Em \ud83c\udf19) 1663235161
\u201cMe: opens tiktok and watches it close on me for the 10th time #tiktokdown\u201d— Arinn (@Arinn) 1663235483
\u201cLeaked footage of me running to Twitter to see if everyone else\u2019s tiktok is crashing too: #tiktokdown\u201d— benthompson7 (@benthompson7) 1663234467
\u201ceveryone coming straight to twitter after their tiktok keeps crashing #tiktokdown \u201d— HOBIPALOOZA wife\u2077 (@HOBIPALOOZA wife\u2077) 1663234760
\u201cMe realising my life evolves around tiktok now it\u2019s down #tiktokdown\u201d— kait xx (@kait xx) 1663234257
\u201c#tiktokdown Me when i realize that tiktok keeps crashing:\u201d— Lukas420 (@Lukas420) 1663235474
It follows last year's social media disaster when Snapchat went down and the internet was outraged.
We guess every social media platform has its bad days.
indy100 has approached TikTok to comment on this story.
