JD Vance’s motorcade in Italy slammed as a ‘joke’ as US skater almost misses Olympics

US vice president JD Vance’s time at the Winter Olympics on Friday didn’t go all that well, with him being booed at the opening ceremony, and one of his own country’s participants almost missing out on competing because of the politician’s extensive motorcade.

According to The Washington Post, American figure skater Alysa Liu – along with her coach and choreographer – were stuck on an Olympic bus on Friday, which had been blocked from parking outside the Milano Skating Arena due to Vance’s motorcade.

Liu’s coach, Phillip DiGuglielm,o later told the outlet: “We almost didn’t make it.”

Fortunately, she did, and Liu ended up finishing second behind Japan.

But when footage of said motorcade was shared to X/Twitter, the whole procession of vehicles was branded a “joke”:

“The American mind cannot comprehend a walkable city,” commented another:

A third wrote: “Our skaters almost missed their short program because of this douche”:

And a fourth asked: “Why are we so obnoxious everywhere we go?”:

It’s also been criticised as a “waste of taxpayer money”:

With one X/Twitter user referencing the language of the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), once headed by Elon Musk, and calling on the US government to “stop this waste, abuse and fraud”:

JD Vance’s office has been approached by Indy100 for comment.

