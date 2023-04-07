Elon Musk removes ‘w’ from Twitter sign for the most childish reason

As Twitter continues to combust right before our very eyes, we’re constantly wondering if each decision made by new(ish) CEO Elon Musk will be his most pathetic move yet.
Monday saw him change Twitter’s desktop logo to the classic Doge meme (apparently getting the idea from another social media user a year ago), and last month he decided to turn on an auto reply on Twitter’s official press email to send back a poop emoji.
Though if you thought all of that was pathetic, it turns out Musk has gone one further – by reportedly removing the ‘w’ from Twitter to spell… well, you know exactly what it spells.
Apparently, Musk set up a poll in April last year – since deleted from his account – whereby he asked his followers if he should “delete the w in Twitter”.
The two options were ‘yes’ and ‘of course’, if you were wondering whether Musk was actually being serious about something for once.
Well it seems the Tesla founder has followed through on his intention to act like a 12-year-old, as William LeGate – CEO of the US pillow and mattress company Pillow Fight – pointed out a change to the sign at the social media company’s San Francisco headquarters.
He tweeted on Thursday: “Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the ‘w’ from Twitter’s logo outside their San Francisco HQ. The company now reads as ‘T**ter’.”
\u201cElon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the "w" from Twitter's logo outside their San Francisco HQ. The company now reads as "Titter"\u201d— LeGate\ud83e\udd20 (@LeGate\ud83e\udd20) 1680791403
Sure enough, attached to the post was a photo of the @twitter sign outside the building, with the letter ‘w’ poorly covered over to spell the childish alternative.
Following the image being shared online, many people weren’t seeing the funny side – and rightly so. Instead, many issued the same response:
\u201c@williamlegate Musk has hit the YOLO phase of his leadership\u201d— LeGate\ud83e\udd20 (@LeGate\ud83e\udd20) 1680791403
\u201c@williamlegate For a guy who has racked up so many recent Ls, it is crazy that he is just getting rid of the only W he had\u201d— LeGate\ud83e\udd20 (@LeGate\ud83e\udd20) 1680791403
\u201c@williamlegate Give the guy a break. He\u2019s been so busy flushing billions of dollars away for his investors that it took him half a year to figure out there\u2019s a second grade joke in the name of the company. Wait until he finds out with just an \u201csh\u201d he can change the name to where he\u2019s taken it.\u201d— LeGate\ud83e\udd20 (@LeGate\ud83e\udd20) 1680791403
\u201c@williamlegate What a way to spend $44 billion on. I could have done that for free.\u201d— LeGate\ud83e\udd20 (@LeGate\ud83e\udd20) 1680791403
As if that wasn’t enough, Thursday also saw the company’s ‘Twitter Verified’ account mass unfollow everyone – namely the ‘legacy’ blue tick accounts the profile had automatically followed when they were verified.
The move came amid ongoing confusion as to what exactly will happen to users who were verified before Musk opened up the tick to anyone – that is, anyone who received a blue tick because they were a “notable” individual such as a celebrity.
Now, anyone willing to shell out at least $8 a month (or at least £9.60 in the UK) can be ‘verified’ on Twitter, ruining the whole original point of verification - to reduce impersonation - in the first place.
Late last month, Twitter said it would be removing ticks from ‘legacy’ verified accounts from 1 April – yes, from April Fool’s Day.
\u201cOn April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOpLp \n\nOrganizations can sign up for https://t.co/RlN5BbuGA3\u2026\u201d— Twitter Verified (@Twitter Verified) 1679610049
This didn’t happen, and instead, not long after the verification was meant to be removed, tapping or clicking a blue tick on any account on the mobile app now comes up with a message that “this account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account”.
\u201cTwitter has removed the ability to discern if someone received their verified check mark for being who they actually are in real life or if they\u2019re paying for Twitter Blue.\u201d— David Leavitt (@David Leavitt) 1680468156
Just to make things even more confusing, of course.
At this point, Twitter Verified’s mass unfollow spree has been branded “petty” by many Twitter users:
\u201cthere is no floor to how petty the man running this site truly is\u201d— bart (@bart) 1680814594
\u201cReal-time #petty\n\nVideo: the @verified account \u201cFollowing\u201d count going down by thousands over 20 seconds.\u201d— Chris Garaffa (@Chris Garaffa) 1680814640
\u201cthere goes another way to figure out which accounts are legacy and which are blue\u201d— Chris Boyd \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\udded\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Chris Boyd \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\udded\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1680815269
\u201cTwitter is starting to unfollow verified accounts. Doomsday is coming\u201d— Honest News Takes (@Honest News Takes) 1680810386
It is not known whether the @verified account will be deactivated, only follow Blue subscribers, or just lie dormant for the time being.
Fun.
