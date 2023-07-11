Twitter employee leaves Elon Musk's company with 'greatest resignation of all-time'

As far as creative resignations go, you can’t really go wrong with marking your departure from a company with a bit of cake – and that’s exactly what now ex-Twitter brand strategist Chelsey Leader Brooks did on her last day at the Elon Musk-owned business.

The former employee shared snaps of the cake across her social media platforms, writing on Twitter that “when you don’t know how to say goodbye, use cake” and adding the hashtag “#LoveWhereYouWorked” popularised by sacked Twitter staff laid off in Musk’s brutal cuts to the workforce last year.

Over on LinkedIn, she added: “It’s impossible for me to express the gratitude I feel towards my experience at Twitter. The highs and lows have formed some of my greatest work and greatest friendships.

“Twitter pushed me (for better or worse) to be every ounce of myself and to believe in myself. On to [sic] the next chapter.”

Oh, and as for the design of the cake? Well, that took the form of the ‘rate limit exceeded’ error message which plagued the platform earlier this month.

Surfacing not long after Twitter blocked unregistered users from viewing tweets via a web browser, the bug meant users were unable to view their own tweets, their mentions or refresh their Home tab.

The situation got so bad that the platform had to implement temporary limits on the number of tweets a user can view in a day in order to address the problem.

Leader Brooks’s cake has since been hailed “the greatest resignation of all time”, and her former colleagues have also taken to Twitter to confirm the cake itself was “so f***ing good”:

However, as much as the ‘rate limit exceeded’ blunder was a low point during Musk’s ongoing Twitter takeover, Leader Brooks has stressed the cake was simply a “fun little joke” and that she “peacefully resigned with gratitude”.

In response to one commenter, she tweeted: “I resigned, humbly, with another opportunity ahead. Not every ending is a bitter dramatic one.

“The cake was a sweet joke for my amazing friends and former coworkers. Lighten up.”

Pure class.

