A major change is coming to WhatsApp

Big news for WhatsApp users who are a bit trigger happy when sending risky texts.

You will now be able to edit your messages sent via the platform, within 15 minutes.

"From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we're excited to bring you more control over your chats," the messaging service said in a blog post on Monday.

"All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose 'Edit' from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after," it added.

Edited messages will be tagged as "edited", so recipients can see the message has been changed.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But they won't be able to see how the message has been edited.

It comes after Twitter said it was giving its paying subscribers the ability to edit their tweets last year.

Tweets can be edited a few times in the 30 minutes after posting.

"Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful," Twitter said in a blog post at the time.

"You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you and we'll keep working on ways that make it feel effortless to do just that," the platform added.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.