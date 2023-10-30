Adele pauses song after spotting special guest in Las Vegas audience

Adele emotionally paused her Las Vegas residency show after spotting someone very special in the audience.

Dressed as Morticia Addams for her Halloween-themed concert, the star waded through the crowd singing her hit 'When We Were Young'.

In the middle of the song, she can be heard saying "shut up" as she apologised and said: "Sorry! Will you sing it for me? That man delivered my baby! I haven’t seen you for years."

She hugged the doctor, as the audience erupted into "awwws".

Footage of the heartwarming moment soon spread to social media, with one fan writing: "Adele has the most audience awareness ever."

Another added: "Adele be giving the most shout-outs during her shows and doesn’t give a damn how it changes the flow."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Adele is so kind and so loving. She's a real super star."





During the same show, Adele acknowledged the tragic death of Friends star Matthew Perry.

"It is always so shocking, especially someone that made you laugh and who brought so much joy to your life that you don't know," she said.



"This is what I find so strange, I never met him in my life. There is something, you feel so sad about it especially because you don't necessarily know what was going on."

She added: "I'll remember that character for the rest of my life," before praising him for being "incredibly, incredibly brave" for being open about his "struggles with addiction and sobriety".

