Al Pacino’s best picture announcement was all kinds of chaotic

Al Pacino brought a close to the Oscars ceremony on Sunday night (March 10) in a way only he could have done, announcing the Best Picture during chaotic scenes.

The legendary actor appeared on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with a golden ticket, walking out to the main theme from The Godfather.

Tradition dictates that the person reading out the winner first announces the full list of 10 nominated films.

Not for Pacino, though.

Instead, he read out Oppenheimer straight away – leaving people a little confused.

"Best picture… uh, I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer?" he said, while the world watched on.

It was a slightly strange note to end on, but a little Pacino stardust never hurt anyone.

The moment sparked a big reaction on social media on the night.

































Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon lead the the tally of nominations on the night, earning 13, 11, and 10 nods respectively.



Christopher Nolan’s movie was the biggest winner on the night with Nolan, Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr all earning their first ever Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, fans tuning into the Oscars ceremony on Sunday night (March 10) were treated to an instant classic Oscars moment as Ryan Gosling gave a storming performance of Barbie track ‘I’m Just Ken’.

Gosling was cheered on by co-stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Kate Mckinnon as he provided one of the most highly-anticipated moments of the evening.

