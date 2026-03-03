Alan Cumming slam Bafta's for 'trauma-triggering s***show'

Alan Cumming has said the headline-making Bafta film award ceremony was “trauma triggering”, adding: “We were all let down by decisions made to both broadcast slurs and censor free speech.”

During the ceremony in London, while Sinners stars Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan were presenting the special visual effects award, Scottish campaigner John Davidson, who has Tourette's syndrome, shouted a racial slur, which was broadcast on the BBC.

Commenting for the first time, the Scottish star, 61, who hosted the ceremony, wrote on Instagram: “It’s now a week since I hosted the Baftas.

“What should have been an evening celebrating creativity and inclusion turned into a trauma-triggering s***show.

“I’m so sorry for all the pain Black people have felt hearing that word echoed round the world.”

During the broadcast, Cumming apologised for the language viewers may have heard, and in the aftermath the BBC apologised for not editing it out and said its executive complaints unit would complete a “fast-tracked investigation” into the incident.

Davidson was at the Baftas representing the film I Swear, which tells the story of his life with the condition, which he developed when he was 12.

He has described feeling “mortified” by what happened and said in an interview with Variety that the BBC should have “worked harder” to ensure his racial slur was not broadcast.

Cumming, who also hosts the US version of The Traitors, continued: “I’m so sorry the Tourette’s community has been reminded of the lack of understanding and tolerance that abounds regarding their condition.

John Davidson PA

“The only possible good that could come of this is a reminder that words matter, that rushing to judgment about things of which we are not fully cognisant is folly, that all trauma must be recognised and honoured.

“We were all let down by decisions made to both broadcast slurs and censor free speech. Congratulations to all those artists whose work was overshadowed by the night’s events.”

During the broadcast the BBC edited out part of a speech by My Father’s Shadow filmmaker Akinola Davies Jr, in which he said “Free Palestine”.

Speaking on stage at the NAACP Image Awards in California at the weekend, Lindo, who is nominated in the best supporting actor category at the Oscars for his role in Ryan Coogler’s vampire horror, told the audience: “We appreciate, I appreciate, all of the support and love we have been shown in the aftermath of what happened last weekend, it means a lot to us.

“It is an honour to be here amongst our people this evening, amongst so many people who have shown us such incredible support.

Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo were both on stage when Davidson shouted the slur Getty

“And it’s a classic case of something that could’ve been very negative becoming very positive. Thank you so much for the support.”

Bafta apologised after the film awards and said it took “full responsibility” for putting its guests in a “difficult situation”.

Bafta also apologised “unreservedly” to Jordan and Lindo, and “to all those impacted”, adding: “We would like to thank Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism.”

The statement continued: “We take full responsibility for putting our guests in a very difficult situation and we apologise to all.

“We will learn from this and keep inclusion at the core of all we do, maintaining our belief in film and storytelling as a critical conduit for compassion and empathy.”

In a letter to members, Bafta chairwoman Sara Putt and chief executive Jane Millichip said a “comprehensive” review was under way, adding: “Please rest assured how seriously we are taking this.”

The letter continued: “We take full responsibility for putting our guests and members of the academy in a very difficult situation and we will learn from this.

“We will keep inclusion at the core of all we do, maintaining our belief in film and storytelling as a critical conduit for compassion and empathy – as firmly demonstrated by this year’s nominated and winning films.”