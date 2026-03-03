Angryginge ‘over the moon’ to be part of Soccer Aid 2026

Social media sensation Angryginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, has expressed his immense delight at being invited back to Soccer Aid for a second consecutive year, describing the experience as a "pinch-me moment". The annual charity football match, which raises vital funds for Unicef, is scheduled to take place on 31 May at the London Stadium, featuring a host of celebrity and footballing stars competing for either England or a World XI team.

The 24-year-old content creator, who was crowned man of the match at last year's Soccer Aid, shared his enthusiasm for his return. "I’m over the moon to be invited back and very excited," he stated, adding, "Last year, I enjoyed it a lot." Burtwistle, a lifelong supporter of Manchester United, recalled the highlight of playing at his beloved club's home ground, Old Trafford, in the previous event. "The best moment was probably the Old Trafford stadium chanting my name," he reflected. "I don’t think anything will ever top that, in my opinion." He further emphasised the surreal nature of the occasion: "To play football in front of a crowd, never mind with so many icons and celebrities and stuff like that – it’s always a pinch-me moment."

Burtwistle underscored the primary objective of Soccer Aid, stating it was a "good experience to be part of". He explained, "The main aim is to raise as much money for charity, and I think the best way to do that is by putting on an entertaining game for the crowd and for the people watching at home. And that’s what I’ll try and do every time."

This year, Burtwistle is "absolutely buzzing" to reunite with former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney, as both are set to feature in the 2025 England squad. They will be joined by other notable figures, including presenter Paddy McGuinness, whom Burtwistle affectionately described as an "absolute laugh" after playing alongside him last year.

Burtwistle's profile has significantly risen since his victory in the latest series of ITV’s reality show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. Discussing his newfound popularity, he maintained a grounded perspective: "I try not to change anything, because I don’t really want to. All that happens is I get recognised a bit more in public, so I maybe put a hat on or something like that – but apart from that, I just crack on." He also expressed profound gratitude for his fanbase, hailing them as "absolutely amazing". "The support from my fans and for anyone who watches me is always unbelievable – no matter what I do. I will never, ever be not grateful for that," he affirmed.

Soccer Aid for Unicef will be held on 31 May at the London Stadium. Tickets are available from £20 for adults and £10 for juniors, with further details accessible at socceraid.org.uk.