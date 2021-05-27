A petition has been signed by more than 1,000 people to have Steve Coogan host BBC’s The One Show as his Alan Partridge persona.

If you’ve been keeping up to date with Partridge, the character is currently in the second season of This Time, a direct spoof of The One Show’s light entertainment, which he hosts alongside Jenni Gresham, played by Susannah Fielding.

Although it might not be peak Partridge (unlike this moment from Matt Hancock yesterday), the show has definitely won over fans, who we dare say prefer it to The One Show and they now want Coogan and Fielding on the real thing.

The petition has already been signed by more than 1,500 people. The petition was started by Kieran Truefitt and the description reads: “As This Time is a clear parody of shows such as The One Show, we all want to see Steve Coogan and Susannah Fielding guest present a one-off episode of The One Show.”

Can’t really argue with that.

Fielding appears to be in full support of the idea and told her followers on Twitter to support the “very worthy cause.”

No word from Coogan yet but given that Partridge has existed on our screen for 30 years now and has appeared on TV, radio, film, books, podcasts and now a live stage tour, we dare say that he would be up for it.

This is hardly the first time that fans have attempted to get Partridge on a real-life show. Previous but sadly unsuccessful petitions have called for Partridge to host Top Gear and Good Morning Britain after Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan left their roles on those respective shows.

The One Show has been a permanent fixture of BBC programming since 2007 and is currently presented by Alex Jones, Jermaine Jenas and Ronan Keating.