A piece of musical history has been saved by fans, after followers of classic emo band American Football stopped their iconic album cover from being demolished.

A house in Urbana, Illinois has been a location synonymous with the group for decades. It features on the cover of their debut album, which became a cult hit after being released in 1999.

The group’s story is far from typical. The band put out their self-titled album and then disbanded soon after, going their separate ways and pursuing careers away from music.

Over the ensuing years, it became a word-of-mouth success and led them to reform 15 years later in 2014.

The simple cover featured a house with one window lit up in pink light, and that house was put up for sale last year.

It looked likely to be sold to developers and demolished, but the group has now announced that their plans to save the property have been successful.

“Last fall we received word that 704 W High Street in Urbana might be sold soon. Shortly thereafter American Football, Polyvinyl, Chris Strong, Atiba Jefferson, and Open House Contemporary made a pact: we’d all buy the house together before developers could demolish it and build a condo,” the post reads.

“Today, with sincere joy, we are excited to share that we have collectively purchased The American Football House in an effort to preserve its place and legacy within the community that build it.

American Football - Never Meant [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO] www.youtube.com





“Here’s to keeping this landmark alive for many more years to come.”

A message on the band’s record label Polyvinyl Records website reads: “Besides being a literal home to its many tenants throughout the years, The American Football House has come to represent a nostalgic dream of possibility and the beauty of the beginning. We could not let that dream go.”

