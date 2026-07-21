It's been three years since Barbenheimer and there's a new cinematic event to mark in your calendars for 2026.

That's right, it will be a big day for film fans later this year as two blockbuster films are set to go head-to-head as Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three are set to be released on the same day on December 18.

Unlike Barbenheimer which saw the release of polar opposite films with fantasy comedy Barbie and historical biopic Oppenheimer, the release of Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three arguably have more similar audiences which will no doubt make for an interesting showdown at the box office.

The news comes as Marvel released the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

“Something’s coming,” Doctor Doom played by Robert Downey Jr. warns in the trailer, “something we may not be able to deter," as the trailer shows him masked and cloaked.

It's a star-studded lineup as in the trailer we also see Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Chris Evans as Captain America, as well as Fantastic Four’s Pedro Pascal, X-Men’s Patrick Stewart, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright and Thunderbolts’ Florence Pugh, along with Ian McKellen returning as Magneto.

Meanwhile, the trailer for Dune: Part Three, dropped two weeks ago as viewers got a glimpse at what they can expect from the finale in the epic trilogy. The third film in the franchise is inspired by Frank Herbert’s novel Dune Messiah and the plot takes place 17 years after the events of the previous film.

Warner Bros.

The trailer includes Timothée Chalamet as Emperor Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar, alongside franchise newcomers Robert Pattinson as Scytale and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa as Paul’s son, Leto II.

With the news that Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three are to be released on the same day later this year, the internet has been reacting to the latest cinematic event.

One person said, "Watching dune first then 30 min lunch break then heading back to watch avengers will be generational."





"Me in the theater with breakfast, lunch and dinner," a second person wrote.





A third person reacted to "dunesday."









"Dunesday you will NEVER be Barbenheimer," a fourth person commented.





"It’s called 'Dunesday' because I’m going to watch Dune and then call it a day," a fifth person commented.





A sixth person shared, "Florence Pugh is the biggest winner lmao," noting how the actress stars in both films.





"Movie theatres on December 18th," one more joked.













"Doomsday and Dune 3 back to back in theaters then we get to go home and play GTA 6."





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